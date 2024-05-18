A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (18 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladeshi, Indian and Pakistani students ' under attack' in Kyrgyzstan

Bangladeshi, Indian and Pakistani students have reportedly come under attack by local mobs in Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, has been on the boil over the last couple of days, with violent mobs targeting hostels housing students from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

In which country can one enter the central bank freely? Quader asks

There is no need for journalists to enter the Bangladesh Bank because all the information they require is available on the bank's website, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul said today. "In which country can one enter the central bank freely? Can anyone enter India's central bank? Everything is on the website. Why do you need access?" he questioned.

UN, ASEAN urged to act to save Rohingyas from further genocide in Myanmar

Parliamentarians from Southeast Asia today urgently called on the United Nations, ASEAN, and the wider international community to take immediate action in order to prevent the mass killing of Rohingyas who are under siege by the Arakan Army in northern Rakhine State. "We are extremely alarmed and concerned by reports that the Arakan Army is indiscriminately attacking Rohingya civilians in northern Rakhine State," ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) Chair and Indonesian Member of Parliament Mercy Chriesty Barends said.

Rains likely in Dhaka, 4 others divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rains or thundershowers in different parts of the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9am today. "Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places," it said.

Dozens killed and wounded as Israeli forces thrust deeper in Gaza's Jabalia and Rafah

Israeli troops and tanks today pushed into parts of a congested northern Gaza Strip district that they had previously skirted in the more than seven-month-old war, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians, medics and residents said. Israel's forces also took over some ground in Rafah, a southern city next to the Egyptian border that is packed with displaced people and where the launch this month of a long-threatened incursion to crush Hamas hold-outs has alarmed Cairo and Washington.