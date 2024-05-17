A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (17 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Today AL is the strongest party: PM Hasina on homecoming day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (17 May) said her party – Bangladesh Awami League (AL) is the strongest, largest and most credible political party in the country now. The AL president, Sheikh Hasina, made the remarks when her party leaders and activists came to Ganabhaban to greet her on her historic Homecoming Day.

Large portion of common people's taxes do not reach state treasury: Economist Towfiqul Islam

One of the prime reasons for Bangladesh's revenue deficit is that most eligible persons do not pay taxes, Center for Policy Dialogue's Senior Research Fellow Toufiqul Islam Khan said today. On top of this, the economist said a large portion of the taxes paid by the common people do not reach the state treasury.

Met office again issues heatwave alert for next 48 hours

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today issued a fresh heatwave alert for four divisions for the next 48 hours, marking the second such alert of the week. The prevailing heatwave over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, and Khulna divisions may continue during the next 48 hours commencing from 6:00pm today, reads a message from the BMD.

US not lifting sanctions on RAB: State Dept

Claims that the US sanctions on RAB are being lifted are not true, said Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson of the US Department of State. He made the remark during yesterday's (16 May) regular briefing at the US State Department in response to a question about Bangladesh.

UK, Bangladesh sign agreement for return of illegal migrants

The Government of UK has signed a new agreement with Bangladesh to speed up the removal of migrants with no right to be in the country. At the first Joint Working Group on Home Affairs in London this week, both countries committed to strengthening their partnership and intensify co-operation on economic, cultural and social issues, reads a press release of the UK government.

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

The first trucks began supplying aid to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip via a temporary pier on Friday, the US military said, as fighting raged in the Palestinian territory. With Gazans facing hunger, the US military said "trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore" via the long-awaited pier which the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said was anchored to a Gaza beach on Thursday.