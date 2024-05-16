A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 04:59 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 04:59 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (16 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Climate change makes heatwave in South Asia including Bangladesh 45 times more likely: Report

The heatwave in Bangladesh and other South Asian countries became 45 times more likely due to climate change, says a new report. According to a recent finding by the World Weather Attribution (WWA), if the global temperature rises from the current 1.2 degrees Celsius to 2 degrees Celsius, the recurrence of extreme heat incidents is more probable.

Abu Dhabi Ports to invest $1b in multipurpose bay terminal at Ctg port

Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports) has committed to a $1 billion investment to construct a much-anticipated multipurpose bay terminal at Chittagong Port. 

9 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia

Nine Bangladeshis have been named in Forbes "30 Under 30 Asia" list for their contributions across various industries.

Teamwork, leadership – skills Bangladeshi corporates want most: TBS survey

Though advanced technological literacy emerges as one of the universally essential skills, things like Artificial Intelligence and big data have not yet appeared in the top-5 priorities of Bangladesh's corporate sector.

Slovak PM Fico no longer in life-threatening condition after being shot, minister says

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is no longer in a life-threatening condition after he was shot in an assassination attempt when leaving a government meeting on Wednesday, a government minister said. 

