A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (8 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Taka sees biggest devaluation in a single day, dollar rate raised by Tk7

The Bangladesh Bank has raised dollar price to Tk117 from existing Tk110 through introducing the crawling peg exchange rate mechanism. From now on, the bank will buy and sell dollars considering Tk117 as the mid rate.

City speed limits to be 30kmph for bikes, trucks, 40kmph for other vehicles

The speed limit for bikes and trucks inside city corporations, municipalities, and district towns is 30 kilometres per hour (kmph), Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) said in a notification today.

Muslim countries' united work could reduce misery of Palestinians: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the united work of Muslim countries could bring a better and more dignified position for the Muslim community in the world, along with reducing the misery of the Palestinians as she opened the Hajj Programme-2024.

Bangladesh most successful in South Asia in preventing child, maternal mortality: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samant Lal Sen said Bangladesh is in the best position in South Asia in vaccination programmes to prevent child and maternal mortality.

US paused single shipment of weapons to Israel to head off Rafah invasion-official

US President Joe Biden's administration paused a single shipment of weapons to Israel last week in opposition to apparent moves by the Israelis to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.