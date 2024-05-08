A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 05:01 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
08 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 05:01 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (8 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Taka sees biggest devaluation in a single day, dollar rate raised by Tk7

The Bangladesh Bank has raised dollar price to Tk117 from existing Tk110 through introducing the crawling peg exchange rate mechanism. From now on, the bank will buy and sell dollars considering Tk117 as the mid rate.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

City speed limits to be 30kmph for bikes, trucks, 40kmph for other vehicles

The speed limit for bikes and trucks inside city corporations, municipalities, and district towns is 30 kilometres per hour (kmph), Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) said in a notification today.

Muslim countries' united work could reduce misery of Palestinians: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the united work of Muslim countries could bring a better and more dignified position for the Muslim community in the world, along with reducing the misery of the Palestinians as she opened the Hajj Programme-2024.

Bangladesh most successful in South Asia in preventing child, maternal mortality: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samant Lal Sen said Bangladesh is in the best position in South Asia in vaccination programmes to prevent child and maternal mortality. 

US paused single shipment of weapons to Israel to head off Rafah invasion-official

US President Joe Biden's administration paused a single shipment of weapons to Israel last week in opposition to apparent moves by the Israelis to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

8h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What you need to know about the US presidential election

What you need to know about the US presidential election

1h | Videos
Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

Dortmund to earn minimum €85 million euro reaching UCL final

1h | Videos
Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

2h | Videos
United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

3h | Videos