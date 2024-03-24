A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (24 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Mortality rate rises again for fourth year in a row: BBS

The mortality rate in Bangladesh rose once again for the fourth time in a row. In 2023, the crude death rate was 6.1 in every 1,000, up from 5.8 in 2022, according to the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023 published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today.

C-section sees 50% jump in 20 years

The percentage of births delivered by C-section has been increasing over time, from 4% in 2004, to 9% in 2007, to 17% in 2011, and to the current level of 23%. In the recent survey, the rate has increased to 31%. 

39.88% youth in Bangladesh neither studying nor working, a slight improvement from last year

The percentage of youth neither studying nor working or taking any kind of training has slightly decreased from 2022's 40.67% to 39.88% in 2023.

7 flyovers of BRT project open to traffic

Seven flyovers of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project have been opened to traffic with the aim of lowering traffic gridlock on the Dhaka-Gazipur route before Eid-ul-Fitr. The seven flyovers are Airport Flyover (Left Side), Airport Flyover (Right Side), Jasimuddin Flyover, U-Turn-1 Gazipura Flyover, U-Turn-2 Open University Flyover, Gazipur Bhogra Flyover and Gazipu Chowrasta Flyover.

Fire breaks out at Godown Slum in capital's Banani

A fire broke out at a Godown Slum in the capital's Banani area today.

Russia mourns victims of deadly concert hall attack

Russia lowered flags to half-mast on Sunday for a day of mourning after scores of people were gunned down with automatic weapons at a rock concert outside Moscow in the deadliest attack inside Russia for two decades.

