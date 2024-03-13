A glance at the most important news of the day

A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (13 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Govt trying to free MV Abdullah crew through 'second party': Hasan Mahmud

The government is trying to work with a "second party" to ensure the safe release of hostages aboard the MV Abdullah, which was hijacked in the Indian Ocean on Monday, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (13 March). Speaking to journalists at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University, Mahmud said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed concern over the incident. Security agencies are working and it was discussed in the cabinet meeting informally." 

Road Transport Act amendment draft gets cabinet nod with massive reduction of punishment

The cabinet today (March 13) gave in-principle approval to the draft of Road Transport (Amendment) Act, 2024, reducing punishments under various sections, including irregularities in driving licence issuance. This approval came during a cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office in the capital.

No ransom demand, no contact with pirates: SR Shipping official

No contact has yet been made with the pirates who hijacked the MV Abdullah, an official of SR Shipping, a subsidiary of KSRM, said today (13 March). Speaking to The Business Standard, Meherul Karim, chief executive officer of SR Shipping, said, "We are now tracking the ship. It is heading towards Somalia." 

Stand by common people during Ramadan instead of hosting Iftar parties: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday (13 March) called for standing beside the common people as much as possible during Ramadan. She made this appeal, while chairing the cabinet meeting held at her office in the city. Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters after the meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Bangladesh demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza, full access to humanitarian assistance

Bangladesh has condemned Israeli efforts to deport people out of Gaza and demanded immediate ceasefire and full and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance. "Full implementation of the three Rs - Relief, Review and Recovery - can only be possible with an end of genocidal attack on innocent civilians and infrastructures," Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary of Prime Minister's Office, said while speaking in ILO Governing Body meeting on Wednesday (13 March).

