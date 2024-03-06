A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 05:06 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 05:06 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (6 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

2 commercial buildings in Gulshan-2 declared 'risky', Kacchi Bhai fined Tk1 lakh

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has declared two commercial buildings in Gulshan-2 'risky', due to a lack of fire safety measures.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Keep vigil against dishonest business people during Ramadan: PM asks RAB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (6 March) asked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) force to be more vigilant against dishonest businesses to help stabilise the prices of the essentials during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

Sirajganj teacher who shot student in class suspended

Sirajganj teacher Raihan Sharif, who has been sent to jail for shooting a student in the classroom, has been suspended.

Britain to warn Israel's Gantz over famine in Gaza

Britain will warn Israel on Wednesday that its patience is running thin over the "dreadful suffering" in Gaza, where a lack of aid is leading people to die of hunger, foreign minister David Cameron said.

SDG roundtable calls for immediate actions to combat plastic and polythene pollution in the country

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Bangladesh hosted the 8th episode of SDG Café yesterday with the theme "Plastic Pollution And Waste Management In the Marine Environment: Drivers, Impact And Solutions."

Top News

Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

7h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

6h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

11h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

15m | Videos
The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

3h | Videos
How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

1h | Videos
The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

6h | Videos