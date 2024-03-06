A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (6 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

2 commercial buildings in Gulshan-2 declared 'risky', Kacchi Bhai fined Tk1 lakh

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has declared two commercial buildings in Gulshan-2 'risky', due to a lack of fire safety measures.

Keep vigil against dishonest business people during Ramadan: PM asks RAB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (6 March) asked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) force to be more vigilant against dishonest businesses to help stabilise the prices of the essentials during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

Sirajganj teacher who shot student in class suspended

Sirajganj teacher Raihan Sharif, who has been sent to jail for shooting a student in the classroom, has been suspended.

Britain to warn Israel's Gantz over famine in Gaza

Britain will warn Israel on Wednesday that its patience is running thin over the "dreadful suffering" in Gaza, where a lack of aid is leading people to die of hunger, foreign minister David Cameron said.

SDG roundtable calls for immediate actions to combat plastic and polythene pollution in the country

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Bangladesh hosted the 8th episode of SDG Café yesterday with the theme "Plastic Pollution And Waste Management In the Marine Environment: Drivers, Impact And Solutions."