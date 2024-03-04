A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (4 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Rajuk seals off restaurants during raid at Gawsia Twin Peak on Satmasjid Road

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) is conducting drives at Gawsia Twin Peak building on Satmasjid Road which houses a number of restaurants.

Govt to sell beef for Tk600 per kg, eggs for Tk10 each from 10 March

The government has decided to sell beef, mutton, chicken, and eggs at discounted rates across 30 locations in Dhaka starting from 10 March, said Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman.

PBI seeks travel ban on Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman, 2 others

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has sought a travel ban on Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman and two others associated with the group amid ongoing conflict among the second-generation heirs over the distribution of wealth following the passing of its founder, Latifur Rahman.

Rain likely in eight divisions

Rain or thundershower accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours from 9am today.

Malaysia may renew search for MH370 plane, 10 years after it vanished

Malaysia is pushing for a renewed search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, the transport minister said on Sunday, as the 10th anniversary of its disappearance in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries approaches.