A glance at the most important news of the day

03 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (3 March), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

LPG price hiked: Consumers to see increment from today

In an update from the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been adjusted upwards by Tk0.66, setting the new rate at Tk123.52 per kg, up from the previous Tk122.86. This price change is effective from 6pm on Sunday, indicating a slight increase in household and commercial expenses.

Bailey Road fire: Writ filed seeking shutdown of commercial establishments in residential buildings

A writ petition has been filed with with High Court seeking an order to close commercial establishments, including restaurants, in residential buildings of the capital city.

Dr Yunus, 6 others' bail extended in Grameen Telecom embezzlement case

The bail period of seven accused, including Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, has been extended in a case filed over the embezzlement of around Tk25 crore from dividends reserved for Grameen Telecom workers. 

Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan's prime minister for second term

Pakistan's newly formed parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday as prime minister for a second time, three weeks after uncertain national elections caused delays in the formation of a coalition government.

Clamp down on illegal hoarding of commodities during Ramadan: PM tells DCs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the field-level administration to take stern action against illegal hoarders of commodities and ensure a smooth supply of essential items to consumers during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

