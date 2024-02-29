A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (29 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Take necessary preparations to tackle newer crimes: PM to police

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (29 February) said new crimes are emerging with the advent of advanced technology, asking the police personnel to take necessary preparations to thwart the diversified crimes.

Dhaka-Tangail rail communication snapped as commuter train breaks down

All train services between Dhaka and Tangail were suspended after the engine of a commuter train broke down on the rail tracks in Basail Upazila of Tangail on Thursday.

TCB to procure 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil, 10,000 MT lentil for OMS

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure 1.10 crore litres of edible oil and 10,000 metric tons of lentil to sell through its open market sale (OMS) programme.

Putin to deliver State of the Nation Address

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his 19th and 29th in Russia's modern history State of the Nation Address at noon today (29 February).

Now power tariff to go up from February instead of March

Power tariff will be increased from February 1 instead of March 1, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on today (29 February).