A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (27 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Govt hikes gas price for power production by Tk0.75 per cubic metre

The government has increased the price of gas used in power production by Tk0.75 per cubic metre.

Record low 27% ADP implementation in Jul-Jan

The Annual Development Programme (ADP) registered a record low of 27.11% progress in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, owing to a sluggish economy and the national election held during the period.

'Sincerely thank police for their patience in tackling violence unleashed by BNP-Jamaat': PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has commended the police force for their patience and professionalism in addressing incidents of arson, vandalism, and violence perpetrated by BNP-Jamaat during the periods of 2013-2015 and late 2023.

DGHS to shut six Dhaka hospitals, take punitive actions against 12 more

The Directorate General of Health Services has decided to shut down six hospitals in the capital for operating without licence.

Biden hopes for ceasefire in days as Israelis, Hamas take part in Qatar talks

US President Joe Biden said on Monday (26 February) he hopes to have a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza start by next Monday as the warring parties appeared to close in on a deal during negotiations in Qatar that also aim to broker the release of hostages.