Daily Brief

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 05:00 pm

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 05:00 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (22 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Explore marine resources maintaining friendly relations with neighbours: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (22 February) stressed extracting marine resources from Bangladesh's vast maritime zones and maintaining friendly relations with the neighbouring countries to tap the potential of the "Blue Economy" for the country's socio-economic advancement.

Intermittent rains likely across eight divisions till Saturday

Rain or thundershower accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at different places of the eight divisions till Saturday, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued at 9am today (22 February).

Spanish court sentences Brazil's Dani Alves to 4.5 years in prison over sexual assault

Catalonia's top court on Thursday found former Brazil footballer Dani Alves guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022, sentencing him to four and a half years in prison.

Govt wants to increase electricity, fuel prices to take revenge on people: Rizvi

As the "dummy election" was rejected by the people, electricity and fuel prices will be increased again on 14 March to take revenge on the people, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (22 February).

Russia tells ICJ Israel must stop all settlement activities, US differs

Russia at the ICJ hearing on 21 February called for legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestine, telling the court "Israel has a duty to put an end to current violations," while the United States opposed saying Israel should not be legally forced to withdraw from occupied Palestinian territory without security guarantees.

