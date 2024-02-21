A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 05:00 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (21 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Food ministry mandates displaying selling prices on rice bags

The Ministry of Food has made it mandatory to show selling prices of rice at the mill gates and also mention the varieties on bags to prevent price hikes.

Another child dies after circumcision, 2 doctors arrested

Another child has died allegedly due to the administration of general anesthesia during a circumcision procedure. This time, it was at the JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Center in Malibagh, Dhaka.

US wants Bangladeshi elected officials to abide by laws, regulations

The United States has encouraged elected officials of Bangladesh to comply with the country's laws and financial regulations in regards to alleged corruption. 

People want to establish their rights inspired by the spirit of 21 February: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) today (21 February) paid homage to the 1952 Language Movement martyrs, marking Amar Ekushey, the Language Martyrs Day, and the International Mother Language Day.

Brazil says Israel raises smoke screen to hide 'massacre' in Gaza

Brazil said the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is using President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's controversial remarks about the war in Gaza to divert attention from a "massacre" happening there, reports Bloomberg.

