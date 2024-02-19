A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 05:00 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (19 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

High Court orders listing of GI products across Bangladesh

The High Court has instructed officials, including the Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and other relevant government parties, to compile a list of all products from every region of Bangladesh that are officially recognised as Geographical Indications (GI) or have applied for the recognition. 

Yunus Centre furnishes details of Grameen Telecom, Kalyan's amended articles in response to GB allegations

The Yunus Centre, a think tank dedicated to the flourishing of Prof Md Yunus's ideas on fighting poverty, has responded to issues raised at a press conference held on Saturday by Grameen Bank, where the main speaker was Prof AKM Saiful Majid, the current chairman of the board of directors of Grameen Bank.

Bangladeshi expat YouTuber Elias Hossain arrested by New York police over extortion attempt

Elias Hossain, a Bangladeshi YouTuber living in New York, was arrested by police in Staten Island on Sunday morning.

Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' at UN top court

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki told the UN's top court Monday his people were suffering "colonialism and apartheid" under the Israelis, as judges weigh the legal conseqences of Israel's occupation.

Heavy explosion across Naf river rocks Bangladesh-Myanmar border areas

After a day of calm, the sounds of heavy explosions began again from the early hours of Monday morning. They came from the eastern and southern parts of the Naf River, within Myanmar's borders, near the Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar.

