A glance at the most important news of the day

Fear, uncertainty grip residents along Bangladesh border as explosions continue in Myanmar

Residents living along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border still remain gripped by fear and uncertainty as explosions have been reported across the border from 4am till 11am today.

PM asks ministries to take up important, viable development schemes

Eric Foucault is driving his hulking green tractor more slowly than he can walk. Shouting into his mobile phone above the cacophony of engines and horns, the farmer from south of Paris is one of 200 others clogging up the highway into the French capital.

Farmers' revolt threatens election year upsets around the world

Agriculture has become a key battleground in a wider culture war over money, food and climate change.

US, Jordan throw their weight behind Gaza ceasefire effort ahead of new talks

Senior officials from the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar were expected to meet in Cairo to work on a three-phase framework that would see the release of hostages and achieve an extended pause, sources familiar with the matter said.

HC gives custody of two daughters to Japanese mother, another daughter to stay with Bangladeshi father

The High Court (HC) has given custody of the eldest and the youngest daughters to the Japanese mother, Eriko Nakano, who has been staying in Dhaka and fighting a legal battle for custody of the children since 2021.

2 fish traders die in Bangabandhu Expressway accident, 5 Injured

A road accident today (13 February) involving a pickup truck carrying fishes claimed the lives of two traders and left five others injured on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Munshiganj's Sreenagar.