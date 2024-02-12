A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (12 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives withdrawal revision

The government has revised the cash incentives withdrawal circular making a few changes, including reinstating Australia, India, Japan as new markets which entails a cash incentive of 3%, a circular issued on 11 February says.

Resist evil attempt to ensure public security: PM Hasina to Ansar & VDP

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) to demonstrate unwavering courage and dedication in safeguarding public security, standing firm against any ill attempts.

22 Rohingyas placed on 3-day remand

A Cox's Bazar court has granted three-day remand for 22 out of 23 Rohingyas who were arrested for trespassing into Bangladesh territory while carrying weapons amidst the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Myanmar.

Israel frees two hostages in Rafah under cover of air strikes, Gaza health officials say 67 killed

Israel freed two Israeli-Argentinian hostages in Rafah on Monday under the cover of airstrikes which local health officials said killed 67 Palestinians and wounded dozens in the southern Gaza city that is the last refuge of about a million displaced civilians.

Admission to government medical colleges from 18-24 February

Selected students can get admission to government medical colleges from 18-24 February.