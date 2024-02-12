A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 05:03 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 05:03 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (12 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives withdrawal revision

The government has revised the cash incentives withdrawal circular making a few changes, including reinstating Australia, India, Japan as new markets which entails a cash incentive of 3%, a circular issued on 11 February says.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Resist evil attempt to ensure public security: PM Hasina to Ansar & VDP

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) to demonstrate unwavering courage and dedication in safeguarding public security, standing firm against any ill attempts.

22 Rohingyas placed on 3-day remand

A Cox's Bazar court has granted three-day remand for 22 out of 23 Rohingyas who were arrested for trespassing into Bangladesh territory while carrying weapons amidst the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Myanmar.

Israel frees two hostages in Rafah under cover of air strikes, Gaza health officials say 67 killed

Israel freed two Israeli-Argentinian hostages in Rafah on Monday under the cover of airstrikes which local health officials said killed 67 Palestinians and wounded dozens in the southern Gaza city that is the last refuge of about a million displaced civilians.

Admission to government medical colleges from 18-24 February

Selected students can get admission to government medical colleges from 18-24 February.  

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

10h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

6h | Brands
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

1d | Crime

More Videos from TBS

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

7m | Videos
Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

52m | Videos
Horse fair in Dinajpur

Horse fair in Dinajpur

3h | Videos
Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

5h | Videos