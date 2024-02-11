A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (11 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Tangail saree's GI certificate handed over to PM

The Geographical Indications (GI) certificate for Tangail saree, Narsingdi's Amrita Sagar Banana, and Gopalganj's Roshogolla were presented to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (11 February).

MBBS admission test results out, DGME website crashes

The Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) announced the results of the MBBS admission test at 3pm today (12 February).

Pakistan's Khan-backed independents lead as vote count concludes

Pakistan's national election vote count concluded on Sunday with independents, mostly backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, winning 101 of the 264 seats, the election commission's website showed.

5 killed as covered van crushes CNG in Cumilla

Five people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a covered van this morning in Cumilla's Daudkandi upazila.

Bangladeshi origin Taher A Saif recognised as one of world's top engineers

Prof M Taher A Saif, who has been in the field of engineering for more than four decades, has been honoured with a membership of the National Academy of Engineering.