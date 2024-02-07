A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 05:01 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 05:01 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (7 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar, total reaches 327: BGB

Amid the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, another 63 people from Myanmar including members of its Border Guard Police (BGP), army, customs and civilians, today (7 February) fled to Bangladesh through the border in Cox's Bazar's Ulubaniya union for refuge after being attacked by rebels.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Journalist, wife sent to jail over death of teenage maid in Mohammadpur

A Dhaka court has denied bail and ordered a journalist and his wife to jail over the death of a teenage domestic worker who was employed in their home in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

2024 election was the fairest since 1975: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (7 February) said this year's 7 January polls were the freest, fairest and most credible in Bangladesh after 1975.

Hamas proposes three-stage ceasefire over 135 days, leading to end of war

Hamas has proposed a ceasefire plan that would quiet the guns in Gaza for four-and-a-half months leading to an end to the war, in response to a proposal sent last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators and backed by the United States and Israel.

New education policy to shift focus from result-oriented assessment: Education minister

The new education policy will shift from result-oriented assessment, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

7h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

8h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

11m | Videos
The son is looking for his mother's memory

The son is looking for his mother's memory

1h | Videos
Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

2h | Videos
BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

3h | Videos