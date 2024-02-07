A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (7 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar, total reaches 327: BGB

Amid the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, another 63 people from Myanmar including members of its Border Guard Police (BGP), army, customs and civilians, today (7 February) fled to Bangladesh through the border in Cox's Bazar's Ulubaniya union for refuge after being attacked by rebels.

Journalist, wife sent to jail over death of teenage maid in Mohammadpur

A Dhaka court has denied bail and ordered a journalist and his wife to jail over the death of a teenage domestic worker who was employed in their home in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

2024 election was the fairest since 1975: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (7 February) said this year's 7 January polls were the freest, fairest and most credible in Bangladesh after 1975.

Hamas proposes three-stage ceasefire over 135 days, leading to end of war

Hamas has proposed a ceasefire plan that would quiet the guns in Gaza for four-and-a-half months leading to an end to the war, in response to a proposal sent last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators and backed by the United States and Israel.

New education policy to shift focus from result-oriented assessment: Education minister

The new education policy will shift from result-oriented assessment, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said.