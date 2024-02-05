A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (5 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

Two people were killed this afternoon after heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed and exploded inside Bangladesh on the Ghumdum border in Bandarban.

Appellate Division scraps HC order to investigate money laundering allegations against S Alam Group

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court dismissed the High Court's order directing the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to investigate allegations of money laundering against S Alam Group.

Biden's letter to PM Hasina: 'What will BNP say now?' asks Quader

In a significant gesture of international diplomacy, US President Joe Biden has extended a letter of commitment to work in unison with Bangladesh across various sectors, including the economy. This announcement has sparked a pointed query from Obaidul Quader, general secretary of Awami League and the Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, directed towards the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP): "What will BNP say now?"

At least 10 killed in attack on police station in Pakistan

At least 10 police personnel were killed and six others injured in a pre-dawn attack on Monday by militants on a police station in northwest Pakistan, police said, as violence escalated ahead of general elections this week.

3 madrasah students die in Mymensingh road crash while returning from Ijtema

Three students of a madrasah died and 15 others sustained injuries in a road accident when they were returning to Myemensingh from Tongi's Biswa Ijtema venue by a truck on Sunday night.