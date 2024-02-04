A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (4 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladesh's exports grow to record high of $5.72bn in Jan

Bangladesh's total export value broke all previous records by reaching $5.72 billion in January.

2 Bangladeshis injured in shootout during Myanmar's rebel attack

Two Bangladeshis were injured during a shootout between Myanmar's army and insurgents across the Naikshyongchari border in Bandarban.

Metro rail service faces delay due to Ijtema rush

A metro rail train was delayed for 20 minutes at the Agargaon station due to a heavy rush of passengers because of the Biswa Ijtema, said the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

Petition filed with HC challenging Dr Yunus bail by Labour Appeal Tribunal

A petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) challenging the bail granted to Dr Muhammad Yunus on 28 January by the Labour Appeal Tribunal.

Iran says Yemen strikes 'contradict' US, UK policy

Iran on Sunday denounced the latest US and UK strikes on targets in Yemen saying they "contradict" their declared intention of avoiding a wider Middle East conflict.