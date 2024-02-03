A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (3 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

US starts retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-linked targets

The US military launched airstrikes on Friday in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, in retaliation for last weekend's attack in Jordan that killed three US troops.

Tangail citizens, businessmen protest India acquiring GI for Tangail saree

Citizens and businessmen of Tangail organised various programmes today, demanding that the Geographical Indication (GI) of Tangail saree be recognised as a Bangladeshi product instead of an Indian one.

PM Hasina presented impartial national polls to the whole world: Tawfiq-e-Elahi

Despite facing local and international conspiracies, the prime minister presented a fair and impartial national election to the global community, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said today (3 February).

3 more devotees die at Ijtema venue

Three more devotees died at the Ijtema venue in Tongi, Gazipur on Friday night, taking the death toll to 10.

Dry weather to prevail with moderate to thick fog

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing 9am today.

Undocumented workers: 94 Bangladeshis among more than 500 foreigners detained in Malaysia

Malaysian authorities detained 530 undocumented foreign nationals, including 94 Bangladeshis, in the Selangor state today.