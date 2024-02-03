A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 07:04 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 07:04 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (3 February), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

US starts retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-linked targets

The US military launched airstrikes on Friday in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, in retaliation for last weekend's attack in Jordan that killed three US troops.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tangail citizens, businessmen protest India acquiring GI for Tangail saree

Citizens and businessmen of Tangail organised various programmes today, demanding that the Geographical Indication (GI) of Tangail saree be recognised as a Bangladeshi product instead of an Indian one.

PM Hasina presented impartial national polls to the whole world: Tawfiq-e-Elahi

Despite facing local and international conspiracies, the prime minister presented a fair and impartial national election to the global community, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said today (3 February).

3 more devotees die at Ijtema venue

Three more devotees died at the Ijtema venue in Tongi, Gazipur on Friday night, taking the death toll to 10.

Dry weather to prevail with moderate to thick fog

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing 9am today. 

Undocumented workers: 94 Bangladeshis among more than 500 foreigners detained in Malaysia

Malaysian authorities detained 530 undocumented foreign nationals, including 94 Bangladeshis, in the Selangor state today. 

Top News

Daily brief / Evening brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

6h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

22h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

1d | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Armed rebels are advancing towards the capital

Armed rebels are advancing towards the capital

7m | Videos
MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

42m | Videos
What will happen to Israel if the ICJ judgment is not obeyed?

What will happen to Israel if the ICJ judgment is not obeyed?

2h | Videos
Successful US attack in just 30 minutes

Successful US attack in just 30 minutes

3h | Videos