A glance at the most important news of the day

Rising treasury bill rates push up borrowing cost to 12.43%

The lending rate is on an upward trajectory, with the Six-Month Moving Average Rate of Treasury Bills (SMART), utilised for determining loan interest rates, experiencing a surge to 8.68% in January.

Fakhrul denied bail again

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was denied bail once again on Thursday in a case filed over the attack on the chief justice residence.

Govt measures bringing inflation down in Bangladesh, but more needs to be done: IMF

The measures taken by the government are bringing down inflation in Bangladesh, the International Monetary Fund (Fund) said.

Pakistan ex-PM Khan's wife back home after residence declared 'sub-jail'

The wife of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan -- jailed alongside her husband Wednesday for 14 years for graft -- is serving her sentence at home after their residence was officially declared a "sub-jail" by authorities.

Govt not harassing Dr Yunus, no fabricated cases: Law Minister Anisul Huq

The government is not harassing Dr Yunus and has not fabricated any false cases against him, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (1 February) at a press conference held at his ministry to address international statements and opinions alleging harassment of Dr Yunus.