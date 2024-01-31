A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 05:01 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (31 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra, sentenced to 14 years in state gifts case

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan were each sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case related to illegal selling of state gifts, his party said on Wednesday (31 January).

HC orders payment of Tk30 lakh to child who lost arm while working in a workshop

The High Court (HC) has ordered the owner of a workshop to pay Tk30 lakh as compensation to a child who lost his hand while working at his workshop in Kishoreganj's Bhairab.

Mashrafe to take a break from BPL campaign for parliament duties

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has decided to take a break from the ongoing 10th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) tournament and join his responsibility as the whip in the national parliament, Sylhet Strikers confirmed the news through a media release on Wednesday.

Ekushey Boi Mela 2024: What security measures are in place?

Ahead of the Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela (book fair) 2024, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced extensive security measures to tackle potential sabotage acts and militant threats.

Yemen's Houthis threaten more attacks on US, British warships

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Wednesday it would keep up attacks on US and British warships in the Red Sea in what it called acts of self defence, stoking fears of long-term disruptions to world trade. 

