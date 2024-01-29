A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (29 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Govt initiatives will help resolve dollar crisis soon: Salman F Rahman

The ongoing dollar crisis will be solved soon, Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said today (29 January).

Metro construction: Airport Road may see increased congestion from 10pm

Traffic congestion may increase on the Dhaka Airport Road as construction of the country's first underground railway, MRT-1, will start from 10:00pm today (29 January).

Farm loan release drops 22% in December

Bank lending to the agriculture sector decreased by 21.74% year-on-year in December, which bankers attributed to tight liquidity and uncertainty ahead of the 7 January national elections.

US vows response after drone attack kills 3 troops in Middle East

A drone attack on a base in Jordan killed three American troops and wounded more than 30 on Sunday, with President Joe Biden blaming Iran-backed militants and vowing to hold the perpetrators to account.

BNP's movement now is to restore democracy, not to put party back in power: Moyeen Khan

The BNP's current movement was to restore democracy in the country, BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan said today (29 January).