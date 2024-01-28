A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (28 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

World must find an end to crisis for Rohingyas' return to Myanmar: PM Hasina tells UK MPs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the international community to think about a solution to the Rohingya crisis so the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals could return to their homeland and live a decent life.

Dr Yunus gets bail in case filed over labour law violation

Grameen Telecom chairman and Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, and three other officials of the company have been granted bail in a case filed over labour law violation.

Cinemas dying, yet owners not availing govt cheap loan. Why?

Three years ago, the central bank introduced a Tk1,000 crore soft loan facility for struggling movie theatre owners, offering a lifeline to counter the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 lockdown.

HC orders probe into price hikes of agro products including potatoes, onions, eggs

The High Court (HC) has ordered the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Agriculture secretaries to form a high-level committee to investigate unusual hikes in the prices of agricultural products, including potatoes, onions, and eggs.

26,422 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 Oct

At least 26,422 Palestinians have been killed and 65,087 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 Oct, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.