A glance at the most important news of the day
Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (27 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…
Forex volatility, fall in profit margin results in Tk195cr loss for Desco in first half of FY23-24
Foreign exchange volatility and a sharp fall in profit margin resulted in the state-owned Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) Limited incurring a loss of Tk195 crore in the July-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24, it said in a press today today (27 January).
BNP announces programme coinciding with first session of new parliament on 30 Jan
The BNP has announced a black flag march programme on 30 January, coinciding with the first session of the new parliament.
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan, party erased from election campaign
Pakistani cricketing legend turned world leader Imran Khan is wildly popular in his constituency and ancestral homeland of Mianwali, but the political posters that line the streets do not bear his face and flags do not fly his colours.
513 students die by suicide in Bangladesh in 2023: Aachol Foundation
At least 513 students from schools, colleges, universities, and madrasas died by suicide across the country in 2023, finds a survey by Aachol Foundation.
UK parliamentary delegation in Bangladesh to strengthen trade, economic and Indo-Pacific partnership
A five-member British cross-party parliamentary delegation is visiting to discuss issues of mutual interest with Bangladesh leadership.
World's largest cruise ship sets sail, bringing concerns about methane emissions
The world's largest cruise ship is set for its maiden voyage on Saturday, but environmental groups are concerned that the liquefied natural gas-powered vessel - and other giant cruise liners to follow - will leak harmful methane into the atmosphere.