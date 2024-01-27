A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (27 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Foreign exchange volatility and a sharp fall in profit margin resulted in the state-owned Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) Limited incurring a loss of Tk195 crore in the July-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24, it said in a press today today (27 January).

The BNP has announced a black flag march programme on 30 January, coinciding with the first session of the new parliament.

Pakistani cricketing legend turned world leader Imran Khan is wildly popular in his constituency and ancestral homeland of Mianwali, but the political posters that line the streets do not bear his face and flags do not fly his colours.

At least 513 students from schools, colleges, universities, and madrasas died by suicide across the country in 2023, finds a survey by Aachol Foundation.

A five-member British cross-party parliamentary delegation is visiting to discuss issues of mutual interest with Bangladesh leadership.

The world's largest cruise ship is set for its maiden voyage on Saturday, but environmental groups are concerned that the liquefied natural gas-powered vessel - and other giant cruise liners to follow - will leak harmful methane into the atmosphere.