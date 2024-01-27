A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 06:17 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 06:17 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (27 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Forex volatility, fall in profit margin results in Tk195cr loss for Desco in first half of FY23-24

Foreign exchange volatility and a sharp fall in profit margin resulted in the state-owned Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) Limited incurring a loss of Tk195 crore in the July-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24, it said in a press today today (27 January).

BNP announces programme coinciding with first session of new parliament on 30 Jan

The BNP has announced a black flag march programme on 30 January, coinciding with the first session of the new parliament.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ex-Pakistan PM Khan, party erased from election campaign

Pakistani cricketing legend turned world leader Imran Khan is wildly popular in his constituency and ancestral homeland of Mianwali, but the political posters that line the streets do not bear his face and flags do not fly his colours.

513 students die by suicide in Bangladesh in 2023: Aachol Foundation

At least 513 students from schools, colleges, universities, and madrasas died by suicide across the country in 2023, finds a survey by Aachol Foundation. 

UK parliamentary delegation in Bangladesh to strengthen trade, economic and Indo-Pacific partnership

A five-member British cross-party parliamentary delegation is visiting to discuss issues of mutual interest with Bangladesh leadership.

World's largest cruise ship sets sail, bringing concerns about methane emissions

The world's largest cruise ship is set for its maiden voyage on Saturday, but environmental groups are concerned that the liquefied natural gas-powered vessel - and other giant cruise liners to follow - will leak harmful methane into the atmosphere.

Top News

Daily brief / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

13m | Photo Stories
Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

7h | Bangladesh
Donald Trump has solidified his hold on his party’s electorate after his New Hampshire primary win against Nikki Haley. Photo: Reuters

What's in store for Trump's second coming?

4h | Panorama
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

I am a born writer and painter: Anisul Hoque

Now | Videos
Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

Colorful flowers in the Social Science Faculty of Chittagong University

2h | Videos
Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

Fully automate customs – use big data techs: Finance Minister

3h | Videos
'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

4h | Videos