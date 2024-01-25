A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 07:34 pm

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 07:34 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (25 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

NBR working to reduce duty on daily essentials: Chairman

Following a request from the Ministry of Commerce, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is working to reduce the duty on daily necessities, the board's chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said today (25 January). Speaking to reporters at a press conference marking International Customs Day at the NBR Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon, he, however, did not mention which goods the duty-reduction request was made for.

DSE's key index falls by 70 points amid sell pressure

The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped by 70 points Thursday amid share selling pressure. Meanwhile, 72% of the stocks experienced price decline as investors preferred to book profit. At the beginning of the day, the market opened on a positive note, but owing to increasing selling pressure, indices turned to red, and at the end, the market ended with a big correction. 

Largest shipment of cocaine in country's history seized in Dhaka airport

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) seized 8.3 kilograms of cocaine, the largest such consignment seized in the country's history, from the capital's Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday night. The contraband was being carried by a Malawian woman, Nomthendajo Tawera Soko, 35, who entered Bangladesh from the African country of Ethiopia, said Director (Operations) of DNC Tanvir Momtaz at a press briefing today (25 January).

Alesha Mart chairman, his wife sentenced to 6 months imprisonment

A court in Dhaka on Thursday (25 January) sentenced Alesha Mart Chairman Manjurul Alam Sikder and his wife Sabia Chowdhury to six months imprisonment in a cheque dishonour case. In addition, the court has also fined them Tk3.46 lakh. After the trial of the case, Dhaka's Second Joint Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tasruzzaman announced the verdict.

Israeli tanks batter hospital districts in Gaza's Khan Younis

Israeli forces relentlessly bombarded areas around two hospitals in Gaza's main southern city Khan Younis on Thursday, pinning down large numbers of displaced people, residents said, in an offensive to take Hamas' main stronghold in the enclave's south. Gaza health officials said at least 50 Palestinians had been killed in Khan Younis in the past 24 hours, including two children in an Israeli air strike that hit a residential home.

