TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 05:39 pm

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 05:39 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (24 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Market takes hit as 77% scrips witness decline in stock prices

The key index DSEX at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a substantial dip, dropping over 49 points on Wednesday (24 January).

Fertiliser shortage: Production halted in four key factories in Chattogram

The agricultural sector in Bangladesh is grappling with a setback as production has come to a halt in four major fertiliser factories in Chattogram.

Education ministry forms committee to review 'Sharifa's Story'

The Ministry of Education has formed a high-level expert committee to review the inclusion of 'Sharifa's Story' that discusses the experiences and challenges faced by a third gender or "Hijra" individual in a seventh-grade textbook.

Israeli bombing of Gaza kills 125 amid Cairo truce talks

Heavy Israeli bombardment of Gaza overnight killed at least 125 people, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said Wednesday, against the backdrop of talks in Cairo aimed at reaching a truce.

Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill to be passed in next JS session: Law minister

Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill will be passed in the next parliamentary session, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (24 January).

Light rain likely at four divisions including Dhaka

Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

