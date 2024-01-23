A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 05:01 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (23 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bank sector shields stocks against decline amid selling pressure, turnover hits 8-month high to Tk1,100 mark

Despite encountering significant selling pressure in the aftermath of the floor price removal, the benchmark index DSEX at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) managed to conclude in positive territory on Tuesday (23 January).

Four Royal Enfield 350 models to hit roads in July

Ifad Motors, the local manufacturer of Royal Enfield motorcycles, eyes launching the brand in the country by May.

Cold wave may abate in eight places including Dhaka

The existing mild to moderate cold wave that is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Moulavibazar, Barishal, Bhola and Cumilla may continue as mild cold wave and abate from some places, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing 9am today.

Why is Canada capping foreign students and who will be impacted?

Canada on Monday announced a two-year cap on the intake of foreign students after explosive growth in recent years aggravated the country's housing shortage.

US says will continue to take steps to deepen partnership with Bangladesh

The United States will continue to take steps to deepen its partnership with Bangladesh.

