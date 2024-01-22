A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

22 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:01 pm

22 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:01 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (22 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Stocks bounce back, turnover hits 6-month high

Following a substantial decline after the removal of the floor, the benchmark index DSEX at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited a remarkable rebound on Monday (22 January).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dhaka records season's lowest 12.5°C this morning

As a mild cold wave sweeps over parts of the country, Dhaka has reported the season's lowest temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius this morning.

Father, son missing as trawler sinks in Meghna river

A man and his son were missing as a trawler with seven people, including the two, capsized in the Meghna River late last night.

India's Modi leads consecration of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration on Monday of a grand temple to the Hindu god Lord Ram on a site believed to be his birthplace, in a historic event for the Hindu majority of the world's most populous nation.

Appellate division upholds HC decision to demolish 'hazardous' Gulshan Shopping Centre

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the High Court's decision to demolish Gulshan Shopping Centre in the capital's Gulshan-1 within 30 days.

