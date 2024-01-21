A glance at the most important news of the day

A glance at the most important news of the day

A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (21 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Gas supply will improve in a day or two: Nasrul Hamid 

Gas supply, which was halted due to a mechanical malfunction at an LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal, will improve in a day or two, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (21 January).

PM announces handicrafts as 'product of the year'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today announced handicrafts as the "product of the year" to give special attention to this sector due to its role in women's empowerment.

12.17 crore registered voters in Bangladesh: EC

Election Commission (EC) officially unveiled a draft voter list today (21 January), revealing a total of 12 crore 17 lakh 75 thousand, and 450 registered voters in the country.

Twins drown in Moulvibazar, mother prime suspect

A mother, who her family claims to be mentally unstable, has allegedly drowned her twins in Baramchal union of Kulaura, Moulvibazar.

Iran launches satellite that is part of a Western-criticized program as regional tensions spike

Iran said Saturday it had conducted a successful satellite launch into its highest orbit yet, the latest for a program the West fears improves Tehran's ballistic missiles.

