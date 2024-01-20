A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (20 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

NAM Summit: Dhaka seeks support for Palestine, redoubling efforts for Rohingya repatriation

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has called for peaceful settlement of disputes and promotion of a culture of peace globally.

Covid in Bangladesh: 22 more cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 22 more COVID-19 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

Mild cold wave hits northern Bangladesh, may intensify: Met Office

A mild cold wave is sweeping some northern districts of the country and it may spread further, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday (20 January) morning.

'Two mothers killed every hour' in Gaza: UN Women's agency

The primary casualties of Israel's conflict with Gaza are women and children, as reported by a United Nations agency, indicating that around 16,000 individuals have lost their lives. It is estimated that two mothers are losing their lives every hour in the Palestinian territory due to the ongoing war, revealed the agency.

Germany eases dual citizenship

Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, on Friday voted to ease the law on naturalization and widen access to dual citizenship.