A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 05:00 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 05:00 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (20 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

NAM Summit: Dhaka seeks support for Palestine, redoubling efforts for Rohingya repatriation

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has called for peaceful settlement of disputes and promotion of a culture of peace globally.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Covid in Bangladesh: 22 more cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 22 more COVID-19 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

Mild cold wave hits northern Bangladesh, may intensify: Met Office

A mild cold wave is sweeping some northern districts of the country and it may spread further, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday (20 January) morning.

'Two mothers killed every hour' in Gaza: UN Women's agency

The primary casualties of Israel's conflict with Gaza are women and children, as reported by a United Nations agency, indicating that around 16,000 individuals have lost their lives. It is estimated that two mothers are losing their lives every hour in the Palestinian territory due to the ongoing war, revealed the agency.

Germany eases dual citizenship

Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, on Friday voted to ease the law on naturalization and widen access to dual citizenship. 

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

3h | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

11h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

11h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

1h | Videos
If the attacks in the Red Sea continue, global food prices will increase

If the attacks in the Red Sea continue, global food prices will increase

18m | Videos
FIA has introduced new rules in F1 for 2024

FIA has introduced new rules in F1 for 2024

2h | Videos
How online transactions can be secured

How online transactions can be secured

2h | Videos