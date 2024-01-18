A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (18 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

From Uttara to Motijheel, metro rail to remain operational till 8pm from 20 Jan

The metro rail service between Uttara and Motijheel will be operational till 8pm starting 20 January.

EU wants to elevate partnership with Bangladesh to new height: Ambassador Whiteley tells PM

The European Union (EU) wants to take the partnership and cooperation with Bangladesh to a new height, said its ambassador today (18 January).

Pakistan launches missile strikes against Iran in retaliation

The Pakistani military carried out targeted strikes against militant hideouts in Iran after Tehran launched similar attacks the day before, in an escalation of tensions.

Barishal Education Board penalises 41 students for exam malpractices

The Barishal Education Board has taken disciplinary action against 41 students in the division for engaging in malpractices during the HSC examination 2023.

What BMD is saying about rain in Dhaka, other places

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted a dynamic weather pattern for the coming 72 hours, starting at 9am today, impacting various regions of the country including Dhaka.

