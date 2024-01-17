A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (17 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Ferry with 9 loaded trucks capsizes in Padma amid heavy fog

A ferry "Rajanigandha" carrying nine loaded trucks capsized in the Padma river in Manikganj's Paturia early this morning amid heavy fog.

Businesses find corruption, energy crisis in coming years key concerns: CPD

Businessmen have a fear about adequate energy supply in the coming years and corruption, says the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

Peter Haas says he looks forward to working closely with Bangladesh

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday said he looks forward to working closely with Bangladesh in the coming months on issues of mutual importance.

Policy rate hiked by 25 basis points, pvt credit growth target cut by 1%

The Bangladesh Bank raised the policy rate by 25 basis points to 8% from 7.75% as the central bank unveiled a new monetary policy for the second half (January-June) of FY24 on Wednesday (17 January).

32 confirmed dead after Japan's Noto quake: local gov't

The death toll from the powerful earthquake which struck central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa rose to 232 on Wednesday, according to local authorities.