Daily Brief

TBS Report
15 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 05:55 pm

TBS Report
15 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 05:55 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (15 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Give utmost effort to control prices of essentials: PM says in first meet of new cabinet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued several directives during her address at the first meeting of the new cabinet on Monday, including efforts to control the prices of daily essentials. "Adequate supply of those products that experience an increase in demand during the month of Ramadan has to be ensured," said the premier while addressing the maiden Cabinet meeting since the formation of the new government after the January 7 election.

Dhaka International Trade Fair to kick off 21 January

The 28th edition of Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) is set to kick off in the capital's Purbachal on 21 January. Mahbubur Rahman, director general-1 of the Export Promotion Bureau, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard today (15 January).

Child dies after circumcision: HC asks United Medical why it should not compensate family Tk5 crore

The High Court has issued a rule asking why the family of Ayaan, who passed away following full anesthesia during a circumcision procedure at United Medical College Hospital, should not be paid Tk5 crore as compensation. The High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued this rule on Monday (15 January).

No dialogue with those who burn people to death: Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud

There is no possibility of engaging in discussions with those who instigate violence and anarchy in the nation, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today. "Dialogue is pointless with individuals who burn people alive and incite anarchy, rather than practising legitimate politics," he said while talking to reporters about the Awami League's strategy to address challenges from the opposition party, BNP, in the upcoming days. 

Emergency helpline 333 to be launched for price complaints: Palak

In a move to empower consumers, the Bangladesh government is set to introduce an emergency helpline, 333, enabling citizens to report overpriced products in local markets and supermarkets. State Minister for ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, announced this initiative on Monday during a program at the ministry.

