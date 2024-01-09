A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (9 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

New cabinet will be sworn-in on Thursday: Law minister

The new cabinet will take oath at the Bangabhaban on Thursday (11 January), Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said.

Get ready to refill: Online fuel shopping coming soon!

Residents of major cities in Bangladesh will soon be able to ditch the long gas station lines and order fuel oil straight to their doorstep! The government has approved a new policy, allowing online sales and home delivery of diesel, petrol, octane, and lubricant oil.

Credibility and fair competition were not consistently met during Bangladesh elections: UK

The recently held national elections in Bangladesh were not consistently credible, open, and fairly competitive, the United Kingdom (UK) said.

Bottled water contains hundreds of thousands of plastic bits: Study

Bottled water is up to a hundred times worse than previously thought when it comes to the number of tiny plastic bits it contains, a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences said Monday.

Child's death at United Medical College: Family files writ seeking directives for investigation and Tk1 crore compensation

The family of the five-year-old child who passed away following a circumcision procedure conducted at United Medical College has filed a writ in the High Court (HC) seeking directives for an investigation into the matter and compensation of Tk1 crore.