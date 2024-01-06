A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (6 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Police detain BNP leader Nabi Ullah, 7 others over involvement in Gopibagh train fire

Police have detained Dhaka South Joint Convenor Nabi Ullah Nabi and seven other partymen in connection with the fire incident on Benapole Express train — on Saturday (6 January) in a midnight operation.

14 fire incidents reported in last 16 hours across the country: Fire Service

A total of 14 fire incidents have been reported in the last 16 hours across the country, the Fire Service & Civil Defence said.

EC starts distributing election materials to polling centers

The Election Commission has commenced the distribution of election materials, including the ballot boxes, to polling centres across the country in preparation for the national election scheduled for tomorrow.

Gaza has 'simply become uninhabitable': UN humanitarian chief

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths on Friday said Gaza had become "uninhabitable" after relentless bombing by Israeli forces in retaliation for the Hamas fighter group's attack in October.

We are on the verge of victory but beware of BNP-Jamaat's sabotage: Quader

Mentioning that Awami League is edging closer to victory in tomorrow's national election, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader called upon partymen to remain vigilant and prevent any sabotage attempts by BNP during the polling process.