A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (4 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP announces 48hr hartal from Saturday

The BNP has announced a 48-hour hartal from Saturday morning in protest of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

PM addressing AL campaign rally in Narayanganj

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is addressing Awami League's campaign rally in Narayanganj for the first time in the last 15 years.

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies today

Independent power producers and fertiliser importers can breathe a sigh of relief as starting today, the government is all set to begin issuing special bonds to cover bank debts accrued from unpaid subsidies.

Jeffrey Epstein's list exposes Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, and more

On Wednesday, a 950-page court document revealing the names of some of Jeffrey Epstein's associates was made public. The documents were part of a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend and accomplice.

Over 1.54 crore new voters added in 5 years: EC

The number of voters across the country stands at 11.96 crores and of them, new voters are 1.54 crore, according to the Election Commission.