A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 05:03 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 05:03 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (4 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP announces 48hr hartal from Saturday

The BNP has announced a 48-hour hartal from Saturday morning in protest of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

PM addressing AL campaign rally in Narayanganj 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is addressing Awami League's campaign rally in Narayanganj for the first time in the last 15 years.

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies today

Independent power producers and fertiliser importers can breathe a sigh of relief as starting today, the government is all set to begin issuing special bonds to cover bank debts accrued from unpaid subsidies.

Jeffrey Epstein's list exposes Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, and more

On Wednesday, a 950-page court document revealing the names of some of Jeffrey Epstein's associates was made public. The documents were part of a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims, against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend and accomplice.

Over 1.54 crore new voters added in 5 years: EC

The number of voters across the country stands at 11.96 crores and of them, new voters are 1.54 crore, according to the Election Commission. 

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

11h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

10h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

10h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

2h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

4h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

11h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

10h | Videos