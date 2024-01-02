A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (2 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Export earnings drop by 1.06% year-on-year in December

Bangladesh's merchandise export earnings dropped by 1.06% year on year in December of FY 2023-24, said a report by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

No one is above law, regardless of social standing: Quader on Yunus verdict

There is no opportunity to go scot-free after committing a crime irrespective of their social position, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader as a reaction to the verdict of a labour law case in which Dr Yunus along with three others were sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary

Public transport and cars will be able to ply the streets to facilitate the movement of voters on voting day, said Md Mustafizur Rahman, senior secretary of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

All passengers, crew on Japan Airline plane escape blaze at Tokyo airport

A Japan Airlines jet was engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, with the airline saying that all 379 passengers and crew had been safely evacuated.

12kg LPG price increased to Tk1,433

At the consumer level, the price of a 12 kg liquefied natural gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Tk29 to Tk 1,433 for January from December's price of Tk1,404.

