01 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 05:03 pm

01 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 05:03 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (1 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Dr Yunus gets 6-month jail, but avoids prison as court grants 1-month bail

Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Yunus and three others have been sentenced to six months imprisonment and fined Tk25,000 each in a case filed on charges of violating labour law.

Opposing elections through violent means will lead to crisis: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said a crisis will arise in the country if the election is opposed by violent means or if voters are prevented from exercising their right to vote.

Japan warns of another 7 magnitude earthquake as tsunami hits shore

Japan's meteorological agency has warned its population to be vigilant for the next two-three days about earthquakes with seismic intensity of 7 for about a week, especially over the next two-three days.

Despite challenges, int'l demand for RMG products could rise in 2024: BGMEA director

Despite the anticipated challenges in 2024, there are indications that international market demand for RMG products will rise, a director at BGMEA said today. 

Govt finds way to clear dues to power producers

The government has initiated the issuance of special bonds to settle bank liabilities accrued by independent power producers (IPPs) and fertiliser importers stemming from outstanding subsidies.

