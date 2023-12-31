A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (31 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Changes being made to curriculum to keep pace with world: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday that changes are being made in the curriculum as the government wants to develop an international standard education system in Bangladesh.

Without fair polls Bangladesh may become isolated from rest of world: EC Anisur

Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman expressed concern that the country may become isolated from the rest of the world without fair elections, potentially leading to stagnation in all sectors, including business and commerce.

WFP to increase food ration from $8 to $10 for all Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is gearing up to restore its critical food assistance for the entire Rohingya population in Cox's Bazar.

No fireworks, sky lanterns on New Year's Eve: Fire Service

The Fire Service and Civil Defense issued a statement urging people not to use fireworks and sky lanterns on New Year's Eve (31 December) to avoid any accidents.

Netanyahu says Israel must control Gaza's border with Egypt, war to last months

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retake control of the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt, expanding Israel's mission to neutralize Hamas in a conflict it says it expects to last for months.