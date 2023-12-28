A glance at the most important news of the day
Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (28 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…
Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh MRT stations to start operations on 31 De
The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) will commence operations in the Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh stations on 31 December. Read more
BNP's mass campaign programme extended by 2 days
BNP has extended the mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme by two more days in favour of the boycott and non-cooperation movement during the national election. Read more
No major violations of electoral code so far: CEC
There haven't been major violations of any kind of electoral code of conduct in the country, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal after a meeting with representatives of the National Human Rights Commission on Thursday (28 December). Read more
Child among 3 killed as SUV ploughs into pedestrians in Khilkhet; driver held
Police have arrested the driver of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians in Dhaka's Khilkhet last night, killing three people and injuring one. Read more
Action against candidates whose wealth increased abnormally: Quader
If any candidate's income has increased abnormally, action will be taken against them, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Read more