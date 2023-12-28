A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (28 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh MRT stations to start operations on 31 De

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) will commence operations in the Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh stations on 31 December. Read more

BNP's mass campaign programme extended by 2 days

BNP has extended the mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme by two more days in favour of the boycott and non-cooperation movement during the national election. Read more

No major violations of electoral code so far: CEC

There haven't been major violations of any kind of electoral code of conduct in the country, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal after a meeting with representatives of the National Human Rights Commission on Thursday (28 December). Read more

Child among 3 killed as SUV ploughs into pedestrians in Khilkhet; driver held

Police have arrested the driver of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians in Dhaka's Khilkhet last night, killing three people and injuring one. Read more

Action against candidates whose wealth increased abnormally: Quader

If any candidate's income has increased abnormally, action will be taken against them, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Read more