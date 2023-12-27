A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 05:03 pm

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 05:03 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (27 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Smart Bangladesh, Universal Healthcare System: PM Hasina announces AL manifesto

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, has announced the Awami League's (AL) election manifesto with the slogan "Smart Bangladesh", prioritising building a modern, technology-oriented Smart Bangladesh, alongside the pledge to modernise the healthcare sector with a Universal Health System, among other promises. 

Tigers claim historic T20I win over New Zealand

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series at McLean Park in Napier to go 1-0 up. It was Bangladesh's first T20I win over New Zealand in New Zealand. 

EPA with Japan to integrate Bangladesh into global value chain, lead to increased investment

The draft of the proposed Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which outlined  17 sectors encompassing trade in goods, customs procedures, trade facilitation, investment, electronic commerce, among others, is expected to aid Bangladesh integrate into the global value chain.

Israel returns bodies of 80 Palestinians killed in Gaza

Israel on Tuesday returned the bodies of 80 Palestinians killed in Gaza after taking them from morgues and graves to check there were no hostages among them, sources in the territory's health ministry said.

Countrymen not responding to dummy elections: Rizvi

BNP has claimed that people of the country have collectively snubbed the one-sided elections, displaying disinterest in the upcoming polls as the result has been predetermined.

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

