TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 05:00 pm

TBS Report
26 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 05:00 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (26 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Come to polling centres early, cast votes for 'boat': PM Hasina at Taraganj rally

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today (26 December) requested all voters to go to the polling centres early in the morning and cast their ballots for 'boat' to allow her party serve them again.

18 of Bangladesh election candidates have assets worth over Tk100cr: TIB

Eighteen candidates for the upcoming national election have assets worth over Tk100 crore, according to Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

Massive fire engulfs Zaman Jute Mill in Khulna

A massive fire broke out at Zaman Jute Mill near Nagarghat in Dighlia, Khulna, last night. Nine units of fire service worked to bring the fire under control, which originated at around 10pm Monday (25 December).

Saudi Arabia begins registration of foreign pilgrims for Hajj 2024

Saudi Arabia announced that it has begun official registration of foreign pilgrims for Hajj 2024.

Khaleda's ex-adviser Ekramuzzaman tops list of candidates with debt

Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, the dismissed BNP leader and former advisor of Khaleda Zia, tops the list of the electoral candidates with debt with outstanding loans and liabilities worth Tk2,537 crore. 

