A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (24 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP to hold mass programmes from 26 Dec

BNP today announced a three-day programme starting from 26-28 December to call upon voters to boycott the national elections.

JICA signs a $2.21bn loan agreement for HSIA expansion project

In a significant development for the aviation sector, Bangladesh and Japan today signed the exchange of notes of the 44th Official Development Assistance (ODA) yen loan.

MBBS admission test on 9 Feb; coaching centres to close a month before

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that medical coaching centres across the country will be closed from 9 January, a month before the day set for medical admission test.

US sees new isolation from Israel support

Nearly three years after President Joe Biden took office vowing "America is back," the country's international image is taking a beating as his administration backs Israel in its war with Hamas.

Burning people to death won't be tolerated: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said no one will be allowed to gain advantage by burning people and thwarting election in Bangladesh.