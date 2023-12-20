A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 05:00 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (20 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP announces non-cooperation movement, countrywide blockade on 24 Dec

The BNP has called for a countrywide dawn-to-dusk blockade on 24 December.

Meghna set to get 4th economic zone, highest among business groups

The Meghna Group of Industries will be getting the fourth economic zone (EZ) — the highest among local business groups. The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) will sign a pre-qualification licence agreement with the Meghna Group to this effect in the capital today.

EC, candidates working together to ensure competitive elections: CEC

The Election Commission (EC) is working with all candidates in order to establish a competitive yet peaceful environment for the upcoming national elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today.

Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Cairo for talks on Gaza

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to hold talks with Egyptian officials, mainly on developments in the war with Israel in the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported citing the Palestinian group.

WB appears to be Bangladesh's major development partner since independence

Beginning the journey from a war-torn nation with ravaged infrastructures just after independence, Bangladesh has now poised to become an upper middle income country by 2031 and thus a developed country by 2041 with increased development expenditure day by day.

