A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 05:04 pm

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 05:04 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (19 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Mohanganj Express train fire: Police suspect sabotage

The fire incident on Dhaka-bound passenger train Mohanganj Express, which killed four people, was an act of sabotage, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today. 

OIC countries need to work unitedly for peace in Gaza: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should work in unison to establish peace in Gaza.

Evaly CEO Russel freed on bail

Disgraced CEO of online site Evaly Mohmmad Russel was freed on bail. He was released from Kashimpur prison on bail on Monday afternoon.

Israeli strikes hit Rafah houses, at least 20 killed

Israeli missiles and air strikes on the Rafah area in southern Gaza struck three houses killing at least 20 Palestinians, Gaza health officials said on Tuesday.

Over 13 workers die in Bangladesh's shipbreaking industry each year

Disturbing statistics have surfaced regarding the shipbreaking industry in Bangladesh, which show an alarming death rate of 13.47 workers each year.

