A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (18 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Release due Tk4,000cr cash incentive for exporters by Dec: BKMEA to finance ministry

The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) has written to the finance ministry to disburse the pending Tk4,000 crore in cash incentives kept for exporters within December.

BNP leaders Fakhrul, Khasru denied bail; to be interrogated at jail gate

A Dhaka court has denied a 10-day remand plea for questioning BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, but gave permission to interrogate them at the jail gate.

One in every six dengue deaths is a child: Unicef

A recent study conducted by Unicef Bangladesh focusing on the dengue epidemic shows alarming statistics where for every six deaths attributed to dengue, one is a child.

Israel army says biggest Hamas tunnel found

Israel's army said Sunday it had found a vast Hamas tunnel as it pressed its offensive in Gaza despite growing international calls for a ceasefire and pleas from relatives to bring home the remaining hostages.

JS polls: EC wants army deployment throughout 29 Dec-10 Jan

The Election Commission (EC) the Bangladesh Army to be deployed during the period of the upcoming national polls from 29 December to 10 January.

