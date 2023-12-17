A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (17 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

JS polls: AL withdraws candidates from 25 seats for JaPa

The Awami League will share 25 seats with the Jatiya Party in the 12th national elections.

Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua disclosed the information to the media after submitting the application for the withdrawal of AL candidates in the seats to the Election Commission on Sunday (17 December).

Reserves rise to $20.4 billion after receiving IMF, ADB loan

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve increased to $20.4 billion as per the BPM-6 manual of the International Monetary Fund. "Currently the country's reserves amount to $20.4 billion, which was $19.17 billion on Thursday," said Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque during a press briefing on Sunday (17 December). He also said the gross reserves stood at $25.82 billion.

BNP reschedules hartal to Tuesday citing state mourning day

BNP has rescheduled their previously planned dawn-to-dusk hartal from Monday to Tuesday in light of Bangladesh's one-day state mourning scheduled for tomorrow (18 December) following the passing of Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah. The change in plans was announced today during a virtual briefing by BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

HC defers rule hearing on Fakhrul's bail to 3 January

The High Court today deferred the hearing of a rule it issued asking why BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir should not be granted bail to 3 January. Though the hearing date was fixed for today, the High Court bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahid Nooruddin deferred the hearing of the rule on Sunday (17 December).

Don't want to be dragged into their problem: Momen on US, Russia statements on Bangladesh

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has refused to comment on statements about Bangladesh coming from either the United States or Russia. "We don't want to be dragged into any problem," he told reporters when his attention was drawn to Russia's latest such remark while appearing as the chief guest at an event marking 16 December at the Foreign Secretary's Academy.

Israel-Qatar meet, raising prospects of Gaza hostage talks

Israel appeared to confirm that new negotiations were under way to recover hostages held by Hamas, after a source said Israel's intelligence chief met the prime minister of Qatar, a country mediating in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.