A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 06:32 pm

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 06:32 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (16 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

BNP calls for hartal on 18 Dec

The BNP has announced a nationwide hartal on 18 December to press home their demands for the resignation of the current government and the restoration of a caretaker government.

President, PM pay homage to Liberation war martyrs on Victory Day

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial on the outskirts of the capital marking the 53rd Victory Day.

EC gets applications from 227 foreign observers, to meet with stakeholders on Sunday

So far, 227 foreign observers and journalists have applied to the Election Commission (EC) to observe and cover the 12th national elections slated for 7 January.

GM Quader files GD over alleged death threats

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader lodged a general diary (GD) today (16 December) reporting death threats against him and his family.

JaPa to sit with AL again over talks on seat-sharing

Following unsuccessful talks on seat-sharing last Friday, the Jatiya Party has announced its intention to engage in further discussions with the ruling Awami League today in an effort to resolve the lingering issue.

Israeli armed forces kill 3 hostages by mistake

The Israeli military mistakenly killed three hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas during an incident which is "under review", a military spokesperson said on Friday.

Evening brief

