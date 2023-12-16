A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (16 December), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

The BNP has announced a nationwide hartal on 18 December to press home their demands for the resignation of the current government and the restoration of a caretaker government.

President, PM pay homage to Liberation war martyrs on Victory Day

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial on the outskirts of the capital marking the 53rd Victory Day.

So far, 227 foreign observers and journalists have applied to the Election Commission (EC) to observe and cover the 12th national elections slated for 7 January.

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader lodged a general diary (GD) today (16 December) reporting death threats against him and his family.

Following unsuccessful talks on seat-sharing last Friday, the Jatiya Party has announced its intention to engage in further discussions with the ruling Awami League today in an effort to resolve the lingering issue.

The Israeli military mistakenly killed three hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas during an incident which is "under review", a military spokesperson said on Friday.